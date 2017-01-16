Anak ni Bistek pangarap ding maging mayor ng Q.C.

KABALIGTARAN ni Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista ang anak niyang si Harvey dahil Inglesero ang bagets kaya habang iniintebyu siya ng mga katoto ay nag-iisip kung kanino ito nagmana dahil hindi naman daw ganu’ng makipag-usap ang ama at inang si Tates Gana.

Kasi naman sa Multiple Intelligence International School nag-aaral si Harvey at kasalukuyang nasa Grade 8 na at payag naman daw ang eskuwelahan nila na mag-artista siya.

Kilala na si Harvey dahil sa Goin Bulilit bukod pa sa guestings niya sa mga teleserye. Ngayon ay siya pa ang bida sa horror film na “Ilawod” kasama sina Ian Veneracion, Iza Calzado, Therese Malvar at Xyriel Manabat na idinirek ni Dan Villegas na mapapanood na sa Enero 18.

Kuwento ng batang aktor bilang bida sa “Ilawod”, “I had a hard time at first in entering showbiz, but then when I auditioned Goin’ Bulilit, you know, it took me sometime to fit in. In a while, you know I really want to be an actor na. So acting is really my thing na.”

Pitong taon daw si Harvey nang magsimula siya sa Goin’ Bulilit at gumradweyt na raw siya noong nakaraang taon sa edad na dose.

Sa tanong kung advantage or disadvantage ba ang magkaroon ng tatay na mayor, “Yeah, mayroon konting disadvantages, but more on advantage. You know I used to watch my dad and his movies so I would compare mine to his and I always see his acting would be better than mine. And he’s my role model siyempre because he’s an actor-politician.

“Maybe one day, I’ll get into politics, follow his footsteps and yeah, maybe one day, I’ll be also Mayor of Quezon City,” seryosong sabi ni Harvey.

At ang disadvantage naman daw, “You can never go outside without a yaya. I’m not heavily guarded, yaya lang,” sabi ng bagitong aktor.

At dahil masyadong busy ang papel ni Bistek bilang Mayor ng Quezon City ay natanong ang bunsong anak nila ni Tates kung paano sila nagkikita at kung ilang araw. Open book naman ang buhay ng pulitiko kaya normal lang na itanong ito kay Harvey.

“He calls everyday, and I can’t answer kasi it’s either I’m sleeping or I’m doing something else. Pero if I’m free and he’s free, nanonood naman kami ng movie, maybe thrice a month.

“If I’m free, I go to his house and discuss my ideas and ‘yung mga ideas niya rin, nagpi-pitch kami na maybe one day mangyari ‘yun,” kuwento ng bunsong anak nina Bistek at Tates.

Sa ngayon ay walang interes si Harvey sa politics, pero hindi naman daw niya isinasara ang pintuan niya pag nasa tamang edad na siya. Natanong din si Harvey tungkol sa half-brother niyang si Rain na dumating mula sa Amerika kung saan ito nag-aral ng Film. Nagkakilala na ba sila ng kuya niya? “I’ve already met him once but then, I don’t see him often,” mabilis na sagot ng bagets.

Nagpo-produce ng mga pelikula si Mayor Herbert kaya tinanong si Harvey kung hindi ba niya inilalambing sa ama na ipagprodyus siya ng sariling pelikula, “Oh yes, millions of times na kasi I love superheroes. A lot of my fans notice this. I keep on sharing sa Instagram ng latest vids (videos) ng superheroes. Of course as a geek, I also have my own superheroes and I present it to him (Bistek), I keep on annoying him, so yeah maybe one day, he gonna consider it to make movie about superheroes and that would be amazing for me,” kuwento ng batang aktor.

May showbiz crush na ba siya, “Hindi siya showbiz, she’s from my school,” kaswal na sagot nito.