‘Septic Tank 2’ ni Uge 6 na beses mas mahal sa budget ng part 1

NAKAKUWENTUHAN namin ang isa sa producer ng “Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2: Forever Is Not Enough” na si Atty. Joji Alonso at tinanong namin kung mas maganda ba itong sequel o ‘yung part one?

“Mahirap magsabi kasi love na love ko ‘yung first. Normally kasi di ba, kapag gumawa ka ng sequel, ang hirap kasi ikukumpara sa una.

“Pero when I read the script, sabi ko, ‘My God! Lets do this na, kasi kung ano ‘yung level nu’ng isa, nai-match, eh. I personally like this one kasi mas kaya siyang intindihin ng audience kaysa sa first,” sabi ng lady producer.

Sabi ni direk Marlon Rivera, mas maganda ang “Septic Tank 2″ dahil mas matino, ibig bang sabihin hindi matino ang ibang comedy films.

“Ha-hahaha! Ang hirap naman ng tanong na ‘yan, I’d rather call it ano (nag-iisip), ganito na lang, hindi kasi ako mahilig sa slapstick personally, hindi ako natatawa sa slapstick. Mas gusto ko ‘yung comedy na it comes naturally. Malaking factor ‘yung script itself at kung paano ito ie-execute ng directors and actors.

“So dito sa part 2, batuhan ng lines, sobra siyang funny for me, but that’s me ha, this is my opinion. Baka naman ‘yung iba hindi rin natatawa sa choice ng humor ko.

“Like for example ‘yung yaya ko kapag isinasama ko sa sine, ako hindi natatawa, pero siya tawang-tawa, that’s okey. Kasi it works for her, hindi lang siguro nagwo-work for me. Kanya-kanya kasi tayo,” paliwanag mabuti ng lady producer.

Aminado rin si Atty. Joji na pinapanood niya lahat ng comedy films at lahat ng kasali sa MMFF dahil kailangan din niyang makita lahat bilang isang movie producer.

Bakit naman napasama si Jericho Rosales sa “Septic Tank 2″ bilang leading man ni Eugene Domingo.

“Kasi kailangan namin ng iconic ng love ng romantic-comedy film. Specific ‘yan, si Joel (Torre) representation ng indie world, siya talaga yung una sa list namin pagdating sa paggawa ng indie movie, si Echo naman ‘yung mainstream rom-com icon. Kaya ang hirap kasi kung umayaw sila, patay na kami,” ani Atty. Joji.