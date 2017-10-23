PANOORIN: Bonggang song and dance number ni Maymay sa concert ni Vice By Bandera

Gravity to the highest level ang song and dance number sa guesting ni Maymay Entrata sa concert ni Vice Ganda last Sunday. Kabog na kabog ang costume at talagang todo hataw din sa stage ang ka-love team ni Edward Barber. Sey nga ng isang fan. Ka-Vouge-ra! Panoorin dito:

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.