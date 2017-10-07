Ejay bagong ka-loveteam ni Paolo, ‘hopia’ sa kissing scene By Jun Nardo Bandera

Kinumpirma ni Paolo Ballesteros na balik-pelikula si Joey de Leon sa ginagawa nilang movie na “Barbi The Wonder Beki.” Kung hindi kami nagkakamali, ang pelikulang “Iskul Bukol The Reunion” ang huli niyang ginawa kasama sina Tito at Vic Sotto. Pinakikinggan ni Pao ang suggestions ni Joey bago kunan ang mga eksena. “Alam mo naman ‘yon matalino ‘yon,” saad ni Paolo sa taping ng The Lolas Beautiful Show. Bukod kay Joey, kasama rin niya sa latest movie niya ang iba pang kilalang komedyante, kabilang na sina Joey Marquez, Epy Quizon, Smokey Manaloto at iba pa. Hindi ba siya nakaramdam ng pagkailang sa mga batikang komedyanteng kasama? “Hindi. Parang magkaiba, eh. Sumakto lang naman sa character. Iba ‘yung way ng pagpapatawa nila sa akin,” rason niya. Si Ejay Falcon ang makakapareha niya sa “Barbi The Wonder Beki.” So may halikan o intimate scene ba sila ng actor sa kanyang new film? “Secret! Abangan! Sana! Echos!” natatawang biro ni Paolo.

