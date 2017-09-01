NCAA All-Star Game lalarga ngayon



Laro Ngayon

(Filoil Flying V Centre)

2 p.m. All-Star Side Events

4 p.m. All-Star Game

AARANGKADA ngayon ang ikaapat na pagtatanghal ng NCAA All-Star Game sa Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City.

Mangunguna sa mid-season spectacle na ito ang mga kinikilalang “superstar” ng liga sina CJ Perez ng Lyceum of the Philippines University, Robert Bolick at Javee Mocon ng San Beda College, Rey Nambatac ng Letran at Kent Salado ng Arellano University.

Ang tatlong NCAA All-Star Game ay gumamit ng East at West format pero sa taong ito, ang All-Star teams ay mahahati sa Saints at Heroes.

Ang Saints ay binubuo ng mga paaralang may mga pangalan ng santo habang ang Heroes naman ay binubuo ng mga paaralang may kaugnayan sa mga pambansang bayani.

Mangunguna para sa Heroes team sina Perez at Salado at mamanduhan ni coach Topex Robinson ng Lyceum.

Kabilang din sa Heroes team sina Lervin Flores at Allen Enriquez ng Arellano, Sydney Onwubere, Francis Munsayac at Jerome Garcia ng Emilio Aguinaldo College, Teytey Teodoro, John Ervin Grospe at Jed Mendoza ng Jose Rizal University, Mer Ayaay at Mike Nzeusseu ng Lyceum at sina Laurenz Victoria, Christian Bunag at JB Raflores ng Mapua.

Sina Bolick, Mocon at Nambatac naman ay maglalaro para sa Saints sa ilalim ni coach Boyet Fernandez ng San Beda.

Kabilang din sa Saints team sina Bong Quinto at JP Calvo ng Letran, JJ Domingo, Gerald Castor at Edward Dixon ng College of St. Benilde, Davon Potts ng San Beda, Alvin Baetiong at Ian Valdez ng San Sebastian at sina Prince Eze, JG Ylagan at Gab Dangangon ng University of Perpetual Help.

Magbabalik naman para idepensa ang kanilang mga titulo ang mga San Beda players na sina Arnaud Noah ng Cameroon sa Slam Dunk Competition at AC Soberano sa 3-Point Shootout event.