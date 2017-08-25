34 manggagawa mula sa Pampanga, Nueva Ecija negatibo sa avian flu

INIHAYAG ng Department of Health (DOH) na negatibo sa avian flu virus ang 34 katao na naging bahagi ng culling operation sa Pampanga at Nueva Ecija matapos silang i-isolate dahil nakitaan ng sintomas ng flu.

Sinabi ni Health Secretary Dr. Paulyn Jean Ubial na pawang ligtas sa H5N6 strain ng avian flu ang 34 manggagawa, 30 rito ay mula sa Pampanga at apat mula sa Nueva Ecija.

“They were promptly placed in isolation as part of precautionary measures to avert any possible human-to-human transmission of infection,” sabi ni Ubial.

Tiniyak ni Ubial na patuloy ang pagmomonitor ng DOH sa apektadong manggagawa.

“Thus, they were also started on the antiviral Oseltamivir while awaiting for the laboratory results from RITM. As of August 24, yesterday, all were negative for influenza AH5N6,” ayon pa kay Ubial.

Samantala, sinabi ni Ubial na hinihintay naman ang resulta ng pitong iba pang posibleng kaso ng avian flu.

Ginawa ang pahayag matapos namang kumpirmahin ng gobyerno na posibleng mailipat sa tao ang H5N6 strain ng bird flu.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Dr. Socorro Lupisan, director ng Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, na napakababa lamang ng posibilidad na na mailipat ang bird flu sa tao, bagamat mataas ang posibilidad na magdulot ito ng pagkamatay.

“With our partners, we are actively disseminating public health advisories on the prevention of transmission of bird flu virus to the human population,” dagdag ni Ubial.