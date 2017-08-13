Kris pinatulan si Lolit Solis, pinangakuan ng ‘allowance’ kung…



Kris Aquino, wanting to stay relevant again, made patol Lolit Solis’ rant on her social media account.

Actually, nadamay lang naman ang name niya but she felt OBLIGED to give Lolit “allowance”.

“Kalokah ha, talbog ang telenovela at primetime drama sa Bautista story na naglalabasan. Real story, real drama ang mga nagaganap. Totoo pala iyong kasabihan na hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

“Bongga Mama Patricia Bautista, talagang durog na durog si Papa Andy Bautista at kasali pa si Mama Baby Cruz pati ang favorite chef ko na si Gaita Fores. Bongga ang mga name na kasali, kung pelikula ito ang laki ng casting, mga matataas na tao ng alta sosyedad. Reality check talaga, mataas, mababa pareho rin iskandalo.

“Sure ako hindi kasali iyan sa istorya ng ‘Rich Crazy Asians’ at hindi ito promo ng Hollywood movie ni Kris Aquino, true to life ito.

“At now alam na ng mababang parte ng lipunan na sa iskandalo pantay-pantay ang tao, parang kamatayan, lahat sa lupa inililibing. Ang kaibahan lang, pag mayaman ang laki ng involved na pera, kalula, Hah hah hah. Kaloka talaga. #70naako #lolitkulit #instatalk.”

But Kris had one condition before giving Lolit her allowance, “Crazy Rich Asians – will send allowance when you memorize the title. Miss you na.” That was Kris’ response.

Agad-agad namang sumagot si Lolit ng, “Ay hahaha. Wait ko ‘yang allowing nayan, ha. Bongga. Ayan memorize ko na ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’ Send mo na agad. Hahaha. Lab lab lab.”

Si Kris talaga kahit sino na lang pinapatulan just to stay relevant.