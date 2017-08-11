Solenn diet sa sex, 2 years pa bago magpabuntis sa asawa By Jun Nardo Bandera

DELAYED na naman ang planong pagbubuntis ni Solenn Heussaff. Two years pa ang inilaan niya bago tuluyang magpabuntis sa asawang si Nico Bolzico. Tutal naman daw, lifetime ang contract nila bilang couple. “I’m thirty two na. Baka pag I’m 34,” saad ni Solenn sa presscon ng bagong kinabibilangang show na Alyas Robin Hood 2. Teka, nagse-sex ba sila ng asawa? “Wala! Walang time! Ha! Ha! Ha!” bulalas ng Kapuso sexy actress. “Sa totoo lang, walang time! Pagdating ko sa bahay, tulog siya. Pag-alis niya, tulog ako. Tapos lagi siyang nasa provinces. Sa Mindanao siya palagi. May shrimp farm kami roon,” dagdag ng sexy actress. Okay lang daw sa kanya ‘yon dahil nga lifetime ang kontrata niya sa asawa. “It’s nice to have time apart, di ba? We’ll hang out if we need to hang out. We’re in the age na kailangan talagang magtrabaho para mag-provide sa mga anak namin in the future, and I’m not ready to get chubby!” katwiran pa ni Sos. Sa ARH, first time makakapareha ni Solenn si Dingdong Dantes pero hindi niya solo ang paglalantad ng alindog dahil makakatunggali niya ang seksi ring si Andrea Torres, huh!

