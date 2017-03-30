Big boss ng Star Cinema at Regal todo ang suporta kina Piolo at Yen

REUNION ng teacher at estudyante ang isang eksena sa premiere night ng “Northern Lights: A Journey To Love” last Tuesday sa SM Megamall Cinema 7.

Present kasi si Mother Lily (the teacher) kasama ang anak na si Roselle Monteverde, pati na ang dating students ng Regal producer na Santos sisters, sina Charo at Malou. Mula sa Regal napunta sila sa ABS-CBN at Star Cinema and the rest is history sa kanilang careers sa showbiz.

Anyway, hindi lang ang mag-ina at magkapatid na Santos ang sumuporta sa dream movie ni Piolo Pascual, present din ang ilang baguhang artista ng network, ang kaibigang si Iza Calzado, Erich Gonzales at marami pang iba.

Refreshing ang kabuuan ng movie na idinirek ni Dondon Santos. Wala pa ring kupas sa galing si Piolo, hindi lang sa pagpapakilig kungdi sa pagpapaiyak din.

Punumpuno ng emosyon ang pagsumbat ng gumanap na anak ni Papa P na si Raikko Mateo. Hindi mo mapipigilang tumulo ang luha kapag ito na ‘yung eksena.

Maging si Yen Santos, may drama moment din sa lumabas sa ina niyang si Glydel Mercado. Pati na sa ama niyang si Joel Torre.

Hindi naman nabigo ang audience sa sinehan sa kilig-kiligang moments nina Piolo at Yen. Kiliting-kiliti sila lalo nang mauwi ito sa halikan at romansahan sa kama, huh!

Of course, achieve na achive ang pag-capture sa famous na Northern Lights o Aurora Borealis. Kung once in a lifetime lang ang pagsulpot nito, once in a lifetime din ang pagkakaroon ng ganitong klase ng movie ni Piolo!

Graded B ng Cinema Evaluation Board ang unang joint venture ni Piolo sa Regal at Star Cinema.