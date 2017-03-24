Radio show ni Mocha tsinugi na sa DZRH matapos murahin si VP Leni

GOODBYE na sa mga fungi ang radio show ni Mocha Something.

Yesterday, it was reported na binigyan ng “idefinite suspension” ang nasabing programa after DZRH received nothing but bashing from netizens na nagalit nang husto dahil sa pagmumura ni Mocha kay Vice President Leni Robredo.

Many felt that it was an outright kabastusan at wala na sa ethical standards ng isang radio show.

Mukhang gustong magpasiklab ni Mocha through her DZRH radio program pero sorry na lang, she just displayed in great abundance her outright tactlessness.

Actually, sa isang online portal comment section ay na-bash si Mocha, ang Pambansang Epal.

“It is okay to be transparent. But the way you translate The Masa Voice kuno is beyond understanding. You make it obvious that you are a rotten fish deboned of morals and principles. You do not represent the common Filipinos. You represent your own selfish interest! Kaya magtigil ka!”

“Mtrcb ka kuno. Pero yng bunganga mo walang pakundangan. oo kaw na matalino ngayon hahanap ka ng sisisihin mo. Ang galing mo din naman. 6 years k lng. Walang forever.”