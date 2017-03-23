Piolo sa bashers: Hindi ka mag-iisip ng malisya kung nasa tamang pag-iisip ka!

MULING nagsalita si Piolo Pascual tungkol sa pagbibigay ng malisya ng ilang netizens sa “kissing video” nila ng kanyang anak na si Inigo Pascual.

Ayon kay Piolo, hindi ito ang unang pagkakataon na binigyan ng malisya ng mga bashers ang relasyon nila ng anak. Last year, ginawan din ng kuwento ang Instagram photo nila ng anak na magkayakap habang nakahiga.

Kuwento ni Piolo sa Magandang Buhay kahapon, “Series na ‘yan, e. Nagsimula ‘yan one time when I was abroad last year, and then I came back after two months, and then somebody took a photo of us, si Moi (Marcamopo, personal assistant ni PJ).”

Pagpapatuloy ng aktor, “Tapos pinost niya, and then ang daming nag-bash because of the way we hugged each other, because the way we were placed on the floor.

“And then it happened again a couple of weeks back. Si Don (Donnabell Magbojos) naman, yung make-up artist namin, nag-post ng video namin,” sey pa ni Piolo. Dito nga makikita kung paanong hinalikan ni Inigo ang ama sa labi.

“And parang, you know what, ang hirap e, you wanna get mad at these people. Gusto mong mapikon sa kanila. But if you know what is right, if you know what is positive, you know what is right in the eyes of God, hindi ka mag-iisip ng malisya kung nasa tamang pag-iisip ka.

“So, nasa tao yun. At anak ko ‘to, how dare you tell me what I should do and what I shouldn’t do?

“Kaya ayokong mag-isip ng masama sa tao, pero yung mga namba-bash, naturally, siguro naiinggit sila or because they don’t get to experience that kind of bond with their parent or with their son.

“Ayoko na lang magsalita because my relationship with my son is a blessing. And I’m gonna flaunt whatever we can as long as we have the time together,” aniya pa.

Sey naman ni Iñigo, “To be honest, ngayon I just laugh about it. Kasi, parang what’s the point of making story out of something that shouldn’t?

“Parang di ko maintindihan kung bakit kailangan nilang gawin. But why (does) it even has to be a thing? He’s my dad. If they don’t treat their dad the same way, and that’s not my problem,” sey pa ng anak ni PJ.

Samantala, showing na sa March 29 ang latest movie ni Piolo na “Northern Lights: A Journey To Love” kung saan makakatambal niya for the first time ang magaling na Kapamilya star na si Yen Santos with child star Raikko Mateo.

Ito’y sa direksyon ni Dondon Santos under Regal Films. Sama-samang ipakikita ng mga bida sa pelikula kung may pag-asa nga ba talaga ang pusong nasanay nang mag-isa.

Saksihan ang paglalakbay ng isang ama na tila naliligaw ng landas at ang anak na nalulungkot at alamin kung gagabayan sila sa pag-uwi ng ilaw ng pagmamahal.