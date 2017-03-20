Kalat na: Mocha Uson minura at nilait si VP Robredo sa radyo

MOCHA Something had the TEMERITY to throw expletives at Vice President Leni Robredo.

In the pilot episode of her radio show over DZRH, minura ni Mocha ang Vice President.

This prompted one guy to write “AN OPEN LETTER TO FRED J. ELIZALDE, Chairman CEO of Manila Broadcasting Company” which was posted at Pinoy Ako Blog on Facebook.

“This video ni Mocha Uson was shown yesterday sa programa niya po sa DZRH. Dito po walang habas niyang minura at pinagsabihan ng tanga ang Vice President of the Philippines na si Leni Robredo.

“Hindi ko po alam kung ano po ang pamantayan ng DZRH sa responsible broadcasting but this video is so wrong in so many levels.

“Ako po habang pinapanood ko po ang video, nangingilabot po ako sa kabastusan ng bibig niya. Maatim nyo bang marinig muli from the listening public ang katagang,

‘Sa DZRH pala nanggaling yung pambabastos na video ni Mocha’?

“Sir Fred, your company and your family had been a good example sa mga Pilipino for decades now. Please don’t let one person destroy what you have built for a long time.

“If you fire Mocha, you are doing Philippines a huge favor. Your company will be known as the company who promotes good values to Filipino. And your company will be known also as the company who never tolerates KABASTUSAN sa inyong mga empleyado.”

‘Yan ang nakalagay sa open letter.

Sa comment section ay kinuyog ng lait ang Pambansang Epal.

“Mag mumog ka ng listerine sa bunganga mo sa itaas at bunganga mo sa ibabang mabantot.”

“Pinakabastos na bibig ang babaeng ito. But then again what can you expect sa ganyang klaseng babae? Kapal ng face!”

“Di ba sa MTRCB yan si mochant***t…di nya ba alam ang patakaran ng mtrcb…kung magmura ng live parang wala ng bukas.”

“Dapat sayo Mocha pinapakulong! where did u get such a nerve! eto naba ngayon ang bagong lenggwahe ng Pilipinas na gusto mong ipauso Mocha??? what a shame! Go to hell!”

“Pinapakita lng ni Mocha na wala siyang Breeding! Wow sino ka para murahin mo ang VP ng pilipinas? Kung ayaw mo sa VP wala ka pa rin karapatan na murahin sya, Bitch.”

“Oy! pok pok isip ka nga mochang tanga. ikaw ang gaga.”

“We should not really expect any iota of civility, cordiality and decency from such a worthless stripper like Mocha Uson.”