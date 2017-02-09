Maricar, Richard gumawa ng libro para sa mag-asawa



MAGLALABAS na rin ng libro ang mag-asawang Richard Poon at Maricar Reyes na isasabay sa kanilang 4th wedding anniversary (June 8) na may titulong “10 Things We Fight About” mula sa ABS-CBN Publishing.

Napagdesisyunan ng mag-asawa na gumawa ng libro dahil sa dami ng nagbabasa sa blog nilang “Relationship Matters PH” kung saan nakalagay ang lahat ng tungkol sa kanila simula nu’ng ikasal sila four years ago.

Ang ilan sa mga nai-post na sa blog nina Richard at Maricar ay ang “Why living BESIDE your Parents is bad for you Wife”; “I wanted to leave Richard and go back home”, at “Sometimes the biggest block to leave is the Parents”.

Pinost din ng mag-asawa ang mga travel nila sa iba’t ibang bansa.

As of now ay on-going naman ang promo tour nina Richard Poon at Richard Yap para sa latest album nilang “RichardxRichard Chinito Crooners” mula sa Star Music. Ang ilan sa mga awitin na nakapaloob sa album ay naging bahagi ng kanilang concert last year sa PICC.