Morisette ‘Hakot Queen’ sa 2nd Wish 107.5 Music Awards; Jason Dy, Darren big winner din

“HAKOT Queen” ang tawag ngayon sa biriterang singer na si Morisette Amon. Ito’y matapos nga siyang humakot ng award sa nakaraang 2nd Wish 107.5 Music Awards na ginanap sa Araneta Coliseum.

Anim na major awards ang naiuwi ng dating The Voice of the Philippines grand finalist kabilang na rito ang Best Wishclusive Performance by a Female Artist, Best Wishclusive Collaboration (para sa I Finally Found Someone duet nila ni Arnel Pineda), Wish Original Song Of the Year by a Female Artist (for Throwback featuring KZ Tandingan), Wish Female Artist of the Year, and Wish Reactors Choice Award (Secret Love Song).

Siya rin ang nakakuha ng Wish Viral Video of the Year at Wishexclusive Elite Circle Bronze Award para sa mga kantang “Against All Odds” at “Secret Love Song.”

Siyempre, sa dami ng blessing na ito, talagang hindi na napigilan ng dalaga ang mapaiyak habang nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng mga bumoto at nagtiwala sa kanyang talento bilang singer-performer.

“I’m just really really grateful to all those who shared my videos, and to all those who were able to relate to the songs, thank you very much. In behalf of all the performers, thank you so much once again Wish for letting us perform,” pahayag ng dalaga.

Narito ang iba pang OPM singer na nagwagi sa 2nd Wish 107.5 Music Awards: Best Wish Cover, Jason Dy (Be My Lady); Wish Promising Artist, Sam Mangubat; Best Wishclusive Performance by a Male Artist, Jason Dy (Love Yourself/Sorry/What Do You); Best Wishclusive Performance by a Young Artist, Darren Espanto (I Believe); Best Wishclusive Performance by a Group or Duo, 4th Impact (Love The Way You Lie).

Wagi naman ng Wish Original Song of the Year by a Group or a Duo ang grupong The Juans (Prom); Wish Original Song of the Year by a Male Artist, Darren Espanto (7 Minutes); Wish Male Artist of the Year, Jason Dy; Wish Young Artist of the Year, Darren Espanto.

Over P1 million was granted not only to key charitable groups but also to the major award winners, who each took home a cash prize of P25,000. Kaya kung may biggest winner talagang maituturing sa 2nd Wish 107.5 Music Awards, ‘yan ay walang iba kundi si Morisette.

“Everything that you have witnessed tonight started with just a wish and of course a fervent prayer that we will always be able to take the first step to complete a noble deed, that we will be able to introduce innovations and transform them into something more rewarding for a grater number of talented individuals,” ayon kay Daniel Razon, chairman and CEO ng Breakthrough & Milestones Productions Internationa-Wish 107.5.