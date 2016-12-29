‘Buti na lang hindi naging teacher si Arnel Ignacio!’

DAHIL may natitira pang overindulgence in food this holiday season (dalawang araw na lang kasi ay Media Noche na), for sure ay nananawa na tayong lahat sa karne in whatever way it’s called, prepared and served on our dinner table.

And because of this intense umay factor, hinahanap na ng ating panlasa ang mga pagkain tulad ng tuyo, daing, sardinas, talong at bagoong and other taste bud-friendly stomach fillers.

Puwes, magmamaasim kami sa aming kolum sa araw na ito. Kasing-asim ng traditional sinigang from fresh tamarind extracts.

Nitong nakaraan ay pinaksa namin si Arnel Ignacio at ang idinaos na EnPress (Entertainment Press Society) party which—to our radar—he deliberately snubbed amidst all imaginable promises (through text) of his attendance and (seasonal, bahala-ka-kung-anong-type-mong-dalhin-as-raffle-prize) generosity.

This is our maasim-pa-sa-sinigang sequel sa kuwentong ‘yon, or prequel?

Many years ago, we accidentally chanced upon Arnel on TV as he passionately talked about what he actually wanted to be if he didn’t take the showbiz plunge. Titser daw ang gusto niyang maging.

If only for that, Arnel earned our half-admiration. Ang mga lola ko kasi sa Paniqui, Tarlac and even our maternal kin were once teachers. Some of them still are.

Maging ang inyong abang lingkod ay tatlong taong naging bahagi ng akademya. Oh, how we took pride in this noble profession!

Isantabi natin ang monetary rewards nito dahil kapos naman talaga ang kinikita ng marami sa ating mga guro. Pero iba ‘yung ‘di maipaliwanag na kaligayahan o fulfillment seeing the student learn and cope with his lessons amidst the infrequent humdrum of academic life.

Habang pinanonood namin si Arnel, we took particular note of the way he enunciated every word he mouthed. May kaartehan pero pasok sa banga. We thought he would make a good English teacher.

Pero siyempre, tayo naman, as years go by ay nagbabago ang nais nating tahaking career path.

Hindi ba’t isang pagpapatunay ang naitatago pa nating school yearbook (that has yellowed through the years) with our totoy and nene photos (black and white during our time) taken at some school-accredited studio kung saan may maikling info sa ibaba with matching “ambition” sa pinakadulo nito?

Kung “I want to be a teacher” ang nakasulat sa “ambition” ni Arnel, nakabuti pa pala that he had taken a career detour.

For all his grammatical flaws and lapses (‘so much responsibilities’ daw, ano ‘ika mo, pakiuleeet?), aba, kahit ako ang estudyante niya’y matututo akong mag-cutting, huwag lang matuto ng mali-maling Ingles!

Hay, naku, enough of this sinigang-tasting piece…I have “so much newspaper columns” to write!