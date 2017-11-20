Mental health bill aprub na sa Kamara

Inaprubahan ng Kamara de Representantes sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang panukalang national mental health bill. Inaprubahan ng Kamara de Representantes sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang panukalang national mental health bill.

Sa botong 223-0 at walang abstention, inaprubahan ng Kamara ang Comprehensive Mental Health Act (House bill 6452).

Ikinatuwa naman ni Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin ang pagpasa ng panukala na makatutulong umano upang matulungan ang mga Filipino na mayroong problema sa pag-iisip.

“This brings us a step closer towards tackling mental health issues not just as individuals, but as a society, given that social conditions significantly contribute to a person’s mental health and well-being,” ani Villarin.

Isa sa mga layunin ng panukala na proteksyunan ang karapatan at kalayaan ng mga taong may kapansanan sa pag-iisip at ang pagpapalawig ng mental health care system sa bansa.