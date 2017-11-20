Pabuya para sa rape-slay ng bank employee itinaas na sa  P300K

ITINAAS na sa P300,000 mula sa P250,000 ang pabuya para sa makakaresolba sa kaso ng panggagahasa at pagpatay sa 22-anyos na empleyado ng bangko na si Mabel Cama sa Pasig City.

Sinabi ni Eastern Police District (EPD) Police Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula na nanggaling ang pabuya mula kay Pasig City Mayor Robert Eusebio at iba pang pribadong indibidwal.

Ito’y bukod pa sa P50,000 pabuya na inaalok ni Paracale, Camarines Norte Mayor Lourdes Briguera, ang employer ng tatay ni Cama na si Reynaldo.

Nauna nang inaresto ng mga otoridad si Randy Oavenada noong Linggo matapos lumabas na nagtugma ang kanyang finger prints sa finger prints na nakuha mula sa cell phone ni Cama.

Sinabi ni National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Oscar Albayalde na hindi pa sarado ang kaso dahil nananatili pa ring nakakalaya ang iba pang suspek sa krimen.

Idinagdag ni Albayalde na dalawang pangalan ang binanggit ni Oavenada, na nakatakdang imbitahan ng mga otoridad para sa kaukulang interogasyon.

“We would just like to emphasize dito that this case is not considered close. It’s probably solved yes dahil nahuli yung suspect but hindi pa closed since may iba pang suspects and we will continue the investigation until all the other suspects are put behind bars,” sabi ni Albayalde.

“May binanggit siya kanina na dalawa na kainuman nya, iba na naman, they will be invited for investigation. So these are all the inconsistencies na sinasabi natin,” dagdag pa ni Albayalde.

Ani Albayalde, binaliktad din ni Oavenada ang naunang pahayag na ilang taon na siyang tumigil sa paggamit ng ilegal na droga.

“Nung una rin sabi nya matagal na siyang di nagda-drugs ngayon naman sabi nya two weeks ago daw, at more than 2 yrs na syang gumagamit,” ayon pa kay Albayalde.

Noong Nobyembre 12, natagpuan ang mga labi ni Cama sa loob ng dating impounding area ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) sa No. 5 Ortigas Avenue Extension, Barangay Risario sa Pasig City.

Wala nang saplot sa katawan ang biktima at tinangka pa itong sunugin.