P96M jackpot sa Ultra Lotto bukas By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P96 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 bukas. Inaasahang aabot sa P96 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 bukas. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumama sa winning number combination na 14-51-49-27-24-22 sa bola noong Linggo ng gabi. Umabot sa P18.1 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola at umabot ang jackpot prize sa P93.6 milyon. Nanalo naman ng tig-P181,990 ang limang mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P1,900 naman ang 382 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 9,469 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Biyernes at Linggo.

