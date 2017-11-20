Hanging bridge napatid sa gitna ng libing: 20 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Dalawampu katao ang nahulog sa ilog at nasugatan nang mapatid ang isang hanging bridge sa Mambusao, Capiz, sa pagdaan ng prusisyon ng patay Linggo, kinumpirma ng pulisya Lunes. Dinala ang mga sugatan sa Mambusao District Hospital at ilan sa kanila’y pinayagan nang makauwi matapos malunasan, sabi ni Senior Supt. Samuel Nacion, direktor ng Capiz provincial police. Napatid ang “improvised” hanging bridge ng Brgy. Pangpang Norte, na gawa sa kawayan at humigit-kumulang 30 metro ang taas, dakong alas-9 ng umaga, aniya. Dalawampu kataong dumadaan sa tulay noon ang nahulog sa ilog, kaya dinala ng mga tauhan ng Mambusao Police sa ospital, ani Nacion. “Nag kumpanyal [sila] sa libing,” sabi ng police official sa Bandera, nang tanungin kung bakit may ganoon karaming tao na nagsabay-sabay dumaan sa tulay noon. “Awa ng Diyos naka tawid lang ung kabaong bago nasira ang tulay,” sabi pa ni Nacion. (John Roson) – end –

