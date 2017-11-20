Dionisio sinibak sa DDB dahil sa junket at bahay mula kay Parojinog-Roque

IGINIIT ng Palasyo na sinibak ni Pangulong Duterte si dating Dangerous Drug Board chair Dionisio Santiago dahil umano sa mga junket sa ibang bansa at pagtanggap ng benepisyo mula sa mga umano’y drug lord, kabilang ang house and lot.

Sa isang briefing, itinanggi ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na sinibak si Santiago dahil sa kanyang komento matapos sabihing mali ang ipinagawa ni Duterte na mega rehab centers.

“He was also let go because of complaints that General Santiago was using taxpayers’ money for junkets abroad. One of the complaints that reached the President was a trip to Austria, where in addition to bringing family members, General Santiago brought six of his closest personnel including a girl Friday,” sabi ni Roque.

Idinagdag ni Roque na may reklamo rin kay Santiago na tumanggap ito ng bahay mula sa napatay na drug lord na si Ozamiz City mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, Sr.

“There were also complaints that General Santiago may have accepted consideration from major drug players. Well, the complaints specified, although this is only from a complaint that General Santiago may have benefitted from a house which may have been given to him by the late Parojinog,” ayon pa kay Roque.

Idinagdag ni Roque na partikular na sinampahan si Santiago ng reklamo ng unyon ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) sa Office of the President.