Palasyo ibinida ang mga benepisyong nakuha ng PH sa nakaraang Asean summit

IBINIDA ng Palasyo ang mga nakuhang benepisyo ng Pilipinas matapos isagawa sa bansa ang 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) summit noong isang linggo.
Sa kanyang briefing, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na kabilang dito ang mga sumusunod:
*Amerika-$14.3 milyon para sa rehabilitasyon ng Marawi City at $2 milyong ayuda para sa gera kontra droga.
*China- 14 cooperation agreement sa larangan ng ekonomiya, imprastraktura, transportasyon, environment, intellectual property, national security at finance.
*Japan- P46 bilyon ayuda para sa first phase ng Metro Manila Subway at karagdagang P4 bilyon loan para sa pagpapatayo ng bypass road sa kahabaan ng Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway sa Plaridel, Bulacan.
-Karagadagang P1 bilyon para sa pagbili ng mga kagamitan para sa counter terrorism kagaya ng coast watch radar at para sa rehabilitasyon ng Marawi.
“We were likewise able to push mutual interests such as: Generalized System of Preferences with the United States and to start exploring talks on FTA or a Philippines-US Free Trade Agreement,” sabi ni Roque.
Idinagdag ni Roque na tiniyak din ng mga bansang Australia, Japan at Korea ang mas malaking merkado para sa mga produkto ng Pilipinas.
"We had talks on producing cheaper medicines with India and talks with pharmaceutical companies to set up in the Philippines, and cooperation against sea piracy threat in Sulu with Australia," ayon pa kay Roque.
