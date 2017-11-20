DU30 nananatili ang tiwala kay Tugade sa kabila ng mga aberya sa MRT-3

SINABI ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na nananatili pa rin ang tiwala ni Pangulong Duterte kay Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade sa harap naman ng panawagan ng dalawang kongresista na sibakin na ang kalihim matapos ang sunod-sunod na aberya sa Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3).

“Tingin ko po hindi pa po dumarating ‘yung pahanon na kinakailangan na tanggalin si Secretary Tugade. He enjoys the full trust and confidence of the President,” sabi ni Roque.

Iginiit naman ni Roque na patuloy na minomonitor ng Palasyo ang ginagawang aksyon ni Tugade.

“Ang mga problema po ay namana. At kami naman po ay nagmamasid at nag-oobserba sa mga hakbang na ginagawa ni Secretary Tugade. The President has said he will back up Secretary Tugade in whatever he may need to effect immediate reform of the MRT,” paliwanag pa ni Roque.

Binawi naman ni Roque ang naunang pahayag na sinisisi ang nakaraang administrasyon sa kapalpakapan sa MRT-3.

“Pero uulitin ko po, we are not resorting to finger-pointing. Sinasabi lang po namin lahat nung mga naging problema, ‘yung pagpapalit ng maintenance provider at pagtatalaga ng Busan. ‘Yan po ay ginawa sa nakaraang administrasyon. Hindi naman po pupwedeng overnight na mapawalang-bisa ‘yan,” giit ni Roque.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Sen. Grace Poe na hindi na dapat manisi ang administrasyon dahil isang taon na itong nakaupo sa pwesto.

“Tama naman po ‘yun. Kaya nga po sinabi ko na — sinabi ko kanina na tinatanggap po ng Presidente ang responsibilidad para magkaroon ng malawakang reporma diyan sa MRT na maibsan ang problema ng ating mga mananakay,” giit ni Roque.

Ani Roque humihingi lamang ang gobyerno ng panahon para mapaganda ang patakbo ng MRT.

“Kaya nga po ang sabi ni Presidente noong una ‘no, kung kinakailangang magkaroon pa special powers para dito sa MRT ay ‘yun ang kanyang nais magkaroon ‘no. At ang Kongreso naman po ay patuloy ang proseso para mabigyan siya ng ganyang mga kapangyarihan,” sabi pa ni Roque.