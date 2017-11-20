DepEd: Hindi totoo na walang pasok sa Nob 23, 24 at 27 By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pinasinungalingan ng Department of Education ang kumakalat sa social media na nagdeklara ito na walang pasok sa Nobyembre 23, 24 at 27. Sa opisyal na pahayag na ipinalabas ng DepEd, sinabi nito na hindi totoo ang anunsyo sa Facebook Page na “Walang Pasok Advisory”. Hindi rin umano konektado sa DepEd ang naturang FB page. Hinimok ng ahensya ang publiko na maging mapagmatyag at mag-usisa muna bago mabiktima ng fake news at half-truth. “The Department further advises the public to get verified information and announcements of the agency on the official website, www.deped.gov.ph, official Facebook page DepEd Philippines, and official Twitter account DepEd_PH.”

