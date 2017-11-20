Kathryn, Daniel ‘nag-kiss’ sa harap ng madlang pipol, KathNiel fans nagwala sa sobrang kilig

NAGPATALBUGAN sina Marrki and Rocco as they walked the ramp wearing the skimpiest outfit for the night – thong. Sa social media ay pinagpiyestahan ang photos ng dalawa as it left nothing to the imagination. Puwet kung puwet, bakat kung bakat ang labanan ng dalawa.
Clear winner si Marrki all because he’s got a bigger dong. His penile shape protruded from his scanty underwear. Felix bakat talaga ang drama niya.
Palaban din naman si Rocco as he showed his butt na talaga namang bongga but in the penile measurement, he is not the standard by which biggies are measured if you know what we mean.
Giving them a good fight is Tom Rodriguez na halos bumulaga na sa audience ang kanyang tila semi-erect penile system. Ha-hahahahaha!
Halos mabingi ang mga tao sa hiyawan at sigawan nang mag-kiss sina Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla sa katatapos na fashion show ng isang clothing appareal.
Nang lumabas na sa stage ang stars ng La Luna Sangre ay malakas na ang tilian ng audience. Matching ang gray outfit na dalawa at kahit na nakabihis ay talagang stunner ang magdyowa.
Si Kathryn ay medyo daring dahil naka-bra top siya at kita ang kanyang navel to showcase her physique. Ang macho naman ng dating ni Daniel kahit na balot na balot siya.
Nang makarating na sa gitna ng stage ang dalawa, Daniel kissed Kathryn’s chin. Ayun, halos mabingi ang mga tao sa lakas ng hiyawan. Talagang naging wild ang audience sa eksena nina Malia at Tristan.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94