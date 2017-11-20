Rocco pinaligaya ang mga beki, grabe ang ‘pabukol’ By Ervin Santiago Bandera

GINULAT, pinaglaway at pinaligaya ni Rocco Nacino ang mga beki sa nakaraang underwear fashion show ng isang clothing line last Saturday night. E, kasi nga, rumampa nang bonggang-bongga ang Kapuso hunk actor nang naka-T-back lang kaya talagang pinagpiyestahan ng audience ang kanyang bukol at puwet. First time itong ginawa ng binata kaya tilian at palakpakan ang mga nasa event. Lumabas si Rocco sa stage suot ang isang mahabang jacket at itim na briefs. Nang lumakas na ang sigawan ng mga tao, hinubad na ng binata ang jacket at ang kanyang underwear kaya ang natira na lang ay ang suot niyang T-back. Pero mas lalong dumagundong sa venue nang tumalikod na siya at tumambad sa lahat ang kanyang puwet. “Told you guys you’d be seeing a different Rocco tonight. Thank you for the roar guys! You all made my night,” ang caption na inilagay ng aktor sa kanyang hot and sexy photo na kuha sa nasabing fashion event. Bukod kay Rocco, ang iba pang Kapuso stars na rumampa sa nasabing underwear fashion show ay sina Tom Rodriguez, Derrick Monasterio, Addy Raj, Sanya Lopez, Gabbi Garcia, Ruru Madrid, Andrea Torres, Ken Chan, Pancho Magno, Kim Domingo, Maine Mendoza at marami pang iba.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.