Perseverance in discipleship

Monday,

November 20, 2017

33rd Week in Ordinary Time

1st Reading: 1 Mac 1:10-15,41-43,54-57,62-63

Gospel: Luke 18:35-43

When Jesus drew near to Jericho, a blind man was sitting by the road, begging. As he heard the crowd passing by, he inquired what it was, and they told him that Jesus of Nazareth was going by. Then he cried out, “Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!” The people in front scolded him, “Be quiet!” but he cried out all the more, “Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!”

Jesus stopped and ordered the blind man to be brought to him, and when he came near, he asked him, “What do you want me to do for you?” And the man said, “Lord, that I may see!” Jesus said, “Receive your sight, your faith has saved you.” At once the blind man was able to see, and he followed Jesus, giving praise to God. And all the people who were there also praised God.

Today’s Gospel reading takes us to the outskirts of Jericho not very far from the city of Jerusalem. There a blind begged Jesus for healing but people made it difficult for him. The people scolded him, “Be quiet!” but he cried out all the more, “Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!” He stood his ground sustained by his faith that Jesus could grant what he was asking for. Jesus rewarded him for this with the restoration of his sight. He even got more!

Perseverance in prayer obtains for us something even more meaningful than that which we ask for. The blind man only asked for restoration of his sight. More than sight, he received vision – the vision of the Word Incarnate. With the restoration of his vision he received a mission – the mission to be a disciple of the Light of the world. Jesus called him to deeper relationship of discipleship. This call to intimate relationship generated a deeper kind of vision in him, for indeed discipleship requires a keener sight for spiritual things.

It was significant that the blind man asked for the restoration of his sight near Jerusalem, for it was in Jerusalem that Jesus suffered and laid down his life for the world. When we are in need for something and choose to pray without let up, let us transport ourselves near Jerusalem, to where the blind man cried out to Jesus for healing. This will purify our intentions. Remembering that Jesus suffered so much, perhaps even more than the sufferings that goad us into incessant prayer, we’d never ask to be spared from trials. We’d ask instead for the sense of mission, so that we may see meaning in what we suffer. This way, each time we pray, we get more, as the blind man did. – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr, D.M., Email: dan.delosangeles@gmail.com.

