Kristoffer Martin kakaririn na ang pagiging singer

SA wakas, natupad na rin ang pangarap ng Kapuso actor na si Kristoffer Martin na maipagpatuloy ang kanyang pagiging singer at makapag-record na sariling kanta.
Bahagi na ang binata ng GMA Records’ roster of talented musicians at looking forward na siyang mai-share ang kanyang talent sa singing sa buong mundo.
“Sobrang saya ko kasi gusto kong i-pursue yung singing career ko talaga kaya I’m thankful to GMA Records for giving me the opportunity to be part of the team. Gusto ko kasi talagang i-share yung music ko sa marami pang tao,” aniya.
Kristoffer Martin’s single “Paulit-ulit” is a product of Filscap Songwriting Camp, penned by Jam Ruiz.
