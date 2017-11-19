Suspek sa rape-slay arestado Inquirer

DINAKIP ang suspek sa panggagahasa at pagpatay sa 22-anyos na empleyado ng bangko, kaninang umaga sa Pasig.

Natutulog ang truck driver na si Randy Oavenada, 37, sa kanyang kuwarto nang dakpin alas-9:30 ng umaga sa compound ng Timber Port Enterprises sa Ave. Extension, Brgy. Rosario, ayon kay Senior Supt. Orlando Yebra, hepe ng Pasig City Police Station.

Idinagdag ni Yebra isinagawa ang follow-up operation matapos magtugma ang mga fingerprints ni Oavenada sa cellphone at katawan ng biktimang si Mabel Cama.

Ani Yebra, nagpositibo rin si Oavenada sa paggamit ng ilegal na droga.

Noong Nobyembre 12 ay natagpuan ang katawan ni Cama na wala nang saplot sa ibaba ng abandonadong gusali na inookupa ng Timber Port, sa loob ng compound ng Mega Bus Lines, 100 metro lamang mula sa tinitirahan ng biktma.

Nagtatrabaho ang ama ni Cama bilang driver ng bus company.

Lumabas sa pagsusuri na namatay si Cama matapos na hampasin ng matigas na bagay.

Sinunog din ang ibabang bahagi ng katawan ng biktima. Natagpuan ang underwear at short ng biktima sa kanyang tabi.

Kinuha rin ang kanyang mga importanteng gamit, maliban sa cellphone.

Isang linggo pa lamang nagtatrabaho si Cama sa isang bangko sa Mandaluyong, ayon sa pulisya.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Oavenada sa pulis na nakita niya ang mekanikong si Diolan Acebuche, na nakatira sa loob ng compound, na nakatayo sa tabi ng biktima habang nagte-text para makapasok sa loob ng kanilang bahay noong Nobyembye 10.

Nakatakdang sumailalim sa inquest proceeedings ang suspek, ani Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula, hepe ng Eastern Police District.— Inquirer

