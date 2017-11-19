DU30 nag-sorry sa patuloy na aberya sa MRT-3

SINABI ni Pangulong Duterte na hindi dapat gawing rason na may sumabutahe sa Metro Rail Transit (MRT-3) matapos namang humiwalay ang isang bagon sa pagitan ng Buendia station at Ayala station.
Sa isang press conference sa Davao City, idinagdag ni Duterte na nakarating na sa kanya ang ulat na nawawala ang black box sa nangyaring insidente.
“It would indicate sabotage or something did it intentionally. So, maybe the connecting mechanisms there or equipment seems to be — hindi nila makita or it’s not there when it’s supposed to be there,” sabi ni Duterte.
Pinaglakad ang mga pasahero sa riles matapos ang nangyaring aksidente.
“Well, that is one angle that they are trying to… But this does not — this is not an excuse actually. We offer no excuse, but apologies maybe to the public for the inconvenience caused,” ayon pa kay Duterte.
