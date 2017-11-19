Magsasaka nalunod sa balon sa Nueva Ecija Inquirer

PATAY ang isang magsasaka matapos malunod sa pitong-metrong lalim na balon sa isang sakahan sa Barangay San Antonio, Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija, ayon sa pulisya.

Nadiskubre ang katawan ni Carlito Daligcon ng kanyang misis na si Marcelina, 23, ganap na alas-6 ng gabi.

Pumunta si Daligcon sa kanyang sakahan para tubigan ang kanyang mga tanim.

Isinugod ang biktima sa Guimba District Hospital sa bayan ng Guimba ngunit idineklarang dead on arrival.

Wala namang indikasyon na may foul play sa nangyari, ayon sa pulis.

