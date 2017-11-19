Pamalit sa MRT, special lane sa P2P bus By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Para mas maraming sumakay sa point-to-point buses na gagamiting alternatibo sa pagsakay sa MRT3 nais ng isang solon na magkaroon ng zipper lane sa EDSA ang mga ito. Para mas maraming sumakay sa point-to-point buses na gagamiting alternatibo sa pagsakay sa MRT3 nais ng isang solon na magkaroon ng zipper lane sa EDSA ang mga ito. Ayon kay Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas kung magkakaroon ng counterflow zipper lane sa EDSA ay mas maraming sasakay sa P2P buses dahil magiging mabilis ang biyahe. “P2P bus is a better option, at least for now, while DoTR is fixing the technical aspect of the train system,” ani Vargas. Marami umanong sumasakay sa MRT dahil walang trapik kaya kung may zipper lane para sa mga P2P bus ay magiging mabilis din ang biyahe. Hindi rin hihinto ang mga bus na ito sa lahat ng istasyon. Pinag-aaralan din ng Department of Transportation ang pagsuspendi sa operasyon ng MRT upang maayos muna ito. Umaabot sa 500,000 pasahero ang sumasakay sa Met araw-araw. Kapag rush hour ay umaabot sa 50,000 hanggang 110,000 ang sakay nito. Noong nakaraang linggo ay kumalas ang hulihang bagon ng tren habang nasa biyahe. Please, let’s not compromise the welfare of 500,000 daily commuters of the MRT-3. These are hardworking Filipinos, contributing to our economy and nation-building, earning their day’s toil,” saad ng solon.

