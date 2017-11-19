Negros niyanig ng lindol

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 3.7 ang Negros Oriental kagabi. Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 3.7 ang Negros Oriental kagabi. Naramdaman ang lindol alas-8:36 ng gabi. Ang epicenter nito ay 13 kilometer sa kanluran ng Guihulngan at may lalim na 11 kilometro. Nagdulot ito ng Intensity III paggalaw sa Guihulngan. Intensity II sa Ayungon at Intensity I sa La Castellana at Moses Padilla sa Negros Occidental. Walang inaasahang aftershock sa lindol na ito ang Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

