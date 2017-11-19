Kris muling pinatunayan ang pagmamahal kay Kim

PINATUNAYAN ni Kris Aquino na solid pa rin ang friendship nila ni Kim Chiu kahit na hindi na sila madalas magkasama. Tinupad ng Queen of All Media ang promise niya kay Chinita Princess na magpapa-block screening para sa bagong horror movie nitong “The Ghost Bride”.

Sa napanood naming video sa Instagram ni Kris, makikitang tuwang-tuwa sina Bimby at Joshua na nakita at naka-bonding muli nila ang kanilang Ate Kimmy.

Pagkatapos ng block-screening, agad nag-post ng kanyang thank you message si Kim kay Kris sa IG, “As always, thank you ate @krisaquino for supporting #TheGhostBride.

“You’re always there to support me sa lahat ng ganap ko, concert, album launch and now sa movie!

Sobrang thankful ako ate! Thank you ate sa block screening today, for your time despite being busy and jet lag pa from your trip.

“I love you ate always and forever ‘yan no questions asked, I’m very happy to see you and looking forward to see you again next week. Miss ko na ang kwentuhan and tawanan natin. Sobrang cute din ni Bimby, sobrang talino cant believe na 10 years old lang siya. Super smart kid, nice to see kuya josh also!!!

“I love you ate again thank you thank you thank you, i will always be your panganay!!! Aww! So touching!” sabi pa ni Kim.