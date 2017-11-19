Ruffa nag-shopping sa Divisoria, pero walang nakakilala

RUFFA Gutierrez got a bit daring nang pumunta siya sa Divisoria recently.
To blend with the crowd, simple lang ang outfit ni Ruffa – black shirt, white cap at face mask.
“There’s a first time for everything! Keeping it simple and blending in with the crowd. SPOT ME!
Thanks for the invite @jordanmouyal! #holidaze,” caption ni Ruffa sa kanyang Instagram photo.
Ang daming humanga sa pagiging simple ni Ruffa.
“Marami namang artista talaga ang namimili sa Divisoria. Kasi marami kang ma bibili at mapipili.
Okey lang yan para naman sa lahat ng tao ang Divisoria. Go lang Miss Ruffa my idol.”
But one basher wailed, “Wearing a mask is like….hhmm mabaho ang Divisoria? If you go to places like that you shoud not wear mask.”
Sinagot naman ito ng fan ng aktres and said, “Pagkakaguluhan siya. At pag hindi nagpapicture, suplada sasabihin ng iba. Hayaan niyo na siya ng mag enjoy naman sa pag sashopping sa Divisoria.”
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94