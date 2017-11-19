Ruffa nag-shopping sa Divisoria, pero walang nakakilala

RUFFA Gutierrez got a bit daring nang pumunta siya sa Divisoria recently.

To blend with the crowd, simple lang ang outfit ni Ruffa – black shirt, white cap at face mask.

“There’s a first time for everything! Keeping it simple and blending in with the crowd. SPOT ME!

Thanks for the invite @jordanmouyal! #holidaze,” caption ni Ruffa sa kanyang Instagram photo.

Ang daming humanga sa pagiging simple ni Ruffa.

“Marami namang artista talaga ang namimili sa Divisoria. Kasi marami kang ma bibili at mapipili.

Okey lang yan para naman sa lahat ng tao ang Divisoria. Go lang Miss Ruffa my idol.”

But one basher wailed, “Wearing a mask is like….hhmm mabaho ang Divisoria? If you go to places like that you shoud not wear mask.”

Sinagot naman ito ng fan ng aktres and said, “Pagkakaguluhan siya. At pag hindi nagpapicture, suplada sasabihin ng iba. Hayaan niyo na siya ng mag enjoy naman sa pag sashopping sa Divisoria.”