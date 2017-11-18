Ika-6 diretsong panalo hangad ng F2 Logistics Cargo Movers By Angelito Oredo Bandera



Mga Laro Ngayon

(De La Salle Lipa Sentrum)

4 p.m. Foton vs Sta. Lucia

6 p.m. Victoria Sports-UST vs F2 Logistics Team Standings: F2 Logistics (5-0); Petron (5-1); Foton (4-1); Cocolife (3-3); Cignal (2-3); Generika-Ayala (2-4); Sta. Lucia Realty (1-3); Iriga City (1-4); Victoria Sports-UST (0-3) IKAANIM na sunod na panalo ang tatangkain ngayon ng F2 Logistics Cargo Movers sa pagsagupa sa Victoria Sports-UST Lady Tigresses sa tampok na laro ngayon ng Philippine Superliga Grand Prix 2017 sa pagdayo nito sa De La Salle Lipa Sentrum. Maghahaharap sa unang laro ganap na alas-4 ng hapon ang hangad makabangon sa unang pagkatalo na Foton Tornadoes kontra Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors na natikman ang unang panalo bago ang alas-6 ng gabi na salpukan ng Victoria Sports-UST at F2 Logistics sa mga laro na iniaalay para sa Marawi. Naputol ang apat na sunod na pagwawagi ng Tornadoes matapos malasap ang 1-3 set na kabiguan kontra Petron Blaze Spikers, 21-25, 22-25, 25-12, 20-25, na naghulog dito sa ikatlong puwesto sa 4-1 panalo-talo kartada habang winalis ng Lady Realtors ang Victoria Sports-UST para sa una nitong panalo, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19. Huli naman winalis ng Cargo Movers para sa ikaapat nitong sunod na panalo ang Generika-Ayala Lifesavers, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17. Inaasahang masosolo ng Cargo Movers ang liderato dahil sa ipinapakita nitong matinding paglalaro tampok ang mga import nito na sina Kennedy Lynne Bryan at Maria Jose Gonzales Perez, na tinanghal na Game MVP sa huli nitong laro kontra Lifesavers sa itinala na 12 attacks, isang block at ace. Nakatuwang din nila ang mga middle blocker na sina Majoy Baron at Aby Maraño na itinala ang pito sa 10 blocks ng F2 Logistics para mapigilan ang mga Generika-Ayala import na sina Katarina Pilepic at Darlene Ramdin.

