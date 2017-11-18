Arjo Atayde kay Sylvia: Para siyang catering, ang hilig magpakain!

WORKING with his mom Sylvia Sanchez in Hanggang Saan is something that Arjo Atayde is so ready for kaya lang ay hindi pa ito nagsi-sink in sa kanya.

“I can’t describe the feeling. Siguro kasi hindi pa kasi nagsi-sink in sa akin. It’s unexpected, I guess. I wasn’t expecting to work with her this early. Siguro I will take it as part of my journey, everything that happens to me right now, every blessing I just enjoy it. It’s a blessing. I am thankful. I’m very excited,” he said when asked how it was working with his mom in a full-length teleserye.

“Pakain nang pakain. Para na siyang catering. As a mom loving, seryoso at times. May times na seryoso, may times na masaya, depende siguro sa mood niya. Bilang co-worker, she’s also protective, matanong.

“Before grabe, ibang klaseng magtanong. ‘Umuwi ka na.’ parang baby. As co-worker, tulad ng sinasabi ng lahat at alam ng lahat, lagi siyang nagpapakain. We talk about serious stuff on the set also. Masaya lang kami,” dagdag pa ng magaling na aktor.

Sylvia plays a mom to Arjo and Yves Flores and she played her character with aplomb. Sa trailer pa lang ay ang galing-taling na niya bilang isang inang gagawin ang lahat mabuhay lang ang kanyang anak na may sakit.