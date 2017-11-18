Hashtag member kay Joey: Wala akong pake kahit sikat ka, sobrang bastos mo!

“NUKNUKAN ka na ng katangahan pag sa DEAD SEA nalunod ka pa.”

That was Joey de Leon’s caption sa isang photo niya sa Dead Sea which infuriated some netizens.

Ang daming bumatikos sa laos na komedyante dahil sa kanyang insentivity. Namatay kasi ang Hashtag at It’s Showtime member na si Franco Hernandez dahil sa pagkalunod sa Davao Occidental recently.

“Sana binigay mo na lang muna sa amin ang maipagluksa ang kaibigan at kapatid namin, kahit isang araw lang. Kahit ngayon lang. Nakakalungkot ka po. Ipapag pray po kita na gabayan ka ng puong Maykapal,” said Teddy Corpuz of It’s Showtime.

Matapang din ang reaction ni Hashtag Paulo Angeles, “Tanda mo na bastos ka pa. Wala akong pake kahit sikat ka. Mga joke mo wala sa lugar. Sobrang bastos mo.”

Sa isang popular website, ang dami ring kumuda against the has-been comedian.

“Seriously? Walang connect? Imposible naman hindi niya nabalitaan yung pagkamatay ng bata. At sige, dun tayo sa ‘account ko, post ko’, – pero ipasok nya naman sa utak nya ang respeto since public figure sya at marami syang followers. Kung hindi nyo pa din maintindihan at ipagtatanggol nyo pa eh mali na nga, eh pati kayo may problema na! Sick people!”

“Considering na 2014 pa pala talaga yung pic, one would wonder about the choice of a throwback pic plus the use of the term ‘lunod’, we can’t also blame those who reacted from feeling what they did. JDL tends to exhibit insensitivity to others.

“Those who reacted were understandably hurting, having so recently suffered a painful and senseless loss. The ‘lunod’ post was really rather off and badly timed. We all really need to be more responsible sa mga posts.”

Nuknukan din pala ng duwag itong si Joey. Why? Kasi iniba na niya ang caption sa kanyang photo at ginawang “TBT Dead Sea 2014”. Hindi lang ‘yon. Tinanggal pa niya ang comment section sa IG account niya.

Sa paningin ng bashers ay bastos na matanda na walang pinagkatandaan itong si Joey.