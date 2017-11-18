Hugot ni Paulo: Wag kayong makialam sa buhay ko! By Jun Nardo Bandera

HUGOT ang latest tweet ni Paulo Avelino kahapon sa Twitter account niyang @mepauloavelino. “I DO NOT WORK TO BE FAMOUS,” ang unang tweet ng aktor. Kasunod nito ang, “Please do stop giving celebrities or people that aren’t even in your life advice. We don’t need to hear crap that you don’t even know about. You have your life to handle. Concentrate on it.” Wala naman sigurong kinalaman ang tweet ng aktor sa matatapos niyang teleserye, huh! Feeling lang namin, parang napaiksi ang telecast nito. To think na ang tagal nitong natengga bago umere ang serye, huh! No wonder, kasali agad si Tonton Gutierrez sa bagong Kapuso series dahil tapos na ang series na kasama niya si Paulo, huh!

