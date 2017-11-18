Mariel de Leon may resbak sa pang-ookray ni Sara Duterte?



NABASA namin ang pasaring ni Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte tungkol sa pagkatalo ni Ms. Mariel de Leon sa nakaraang Miss International 2017 held in Japan and we didn’t like it.

Nakaka-off dahil inaasahan pa naman nating maging role model ng bansa si Mayor Sarah at di sana nagsasalita ng hindi maganda against a Filipino candidate like Mariel in an international feat.

Na-mention ni Mayor Sarah na meron daw kasi siyang personal experience with Ms. Mariel na hindi niya gusto – ito yata yung kinuwestiyon ni Mariel ang appointment ni Mocha Uson sa public office by President Rodrigo Duterte, Mayor Sara’s dad. Hindi nagustuhan ng alkalde ang comment na iyon ni Mariel.

Kaya short of saying na karma raw ni Mariel ang pagkatalo nito sa Miss International kaya parang natuwa pa ito na hindi naiuwi ng dalaga ang korona.

It leaves a bad taste para sa ating mga Pinoy dahil unang-una, presidential daughter siya and she must have been magnanimous. Kahit pa halimbawa’y natuwa nga siya sa pagkatalo ni Ms. Mariel dahil obviously ay hindi nila kakampi ito sa kanila, sinarili na lang sana niya.

Kung feeling niya ay nakaganti na sila dahil natalo nga si Ms. Mariel, sana’y quiet na lang talaga siya. Siya pa nga ang dapat magpakita ng kortesiya at himukin ang mga tao to just accept the fact na hindi sa lahat ng oras ay panalo tayo. Baka hinangaan pa siya. How childlike of Mayor Sara, di ba?

As if naman panalo ang mga Pinoy sa uri ng pamamalakad nila sa ating mapahalaan. Kaloka! Hmp!

Anyway, nag-tweet din daw si Mariel tungkol sa isang taong nangnenega sa kanya. Hindi man niya pinangalanan ito, naniniwala ang ang mga netizens na si Mayor Sara ang kanyang pinatatamaan.

She said, “If another person’s ‘misfortune’ pleases you, it just shows how insecure and unhappy you are with your life. It’s okay, maybe one day you’ll be truly happy? I’m sending you good vibes and prayers!”