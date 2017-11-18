Bonggang wedding invitation may ‘MTV’ ng bride & groom

UBOS at naiere nang lahat ang mga nakabankong taped episodes ng Celebrity Bluff while its host Eugene Domingo was on European tour with her Italian boyfriend, kaya apurahan ang production sa pagte-tape upon her arrival.
Pero kaabang-abang ang mapapanood tonight dahil magkakampi ang “magbiyenan” na sina Alma Moreno at Mark Herras as they hope to score victory against Edgar Allan Guzman and Jinri Park (ng My Korean Jagiya), and Derrick Monasterio and Kristoffer Martin.
Fresh pa kasi ang pagkakapanalo ng nobya ni Mark na si Winwyn Marquez from Miss Reina Hispanoamericana kaya for sure ay hihingan ng thoughts ang dalawang major rooters ng dalaga.
As usual, mamba-bluff sina Boobay, Brod Pete at Edu Manzano sa tatlong pares while Donita Nose and Boobsie will churn out their share of their punchlines.
Pero higit sa lahat, abangan ang mga ibabahaging kuwento ni Uge mula sa ilang araw rin nilang paglilimayon ng kanyang dyowang foreigner sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng Europe.
If Mark’s Winwyn bagged an international crown, aba’y panalo rin si Uge sa larangan ng pag-ibig she doesn’t need a beauty title!
Sabeee?
