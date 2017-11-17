Mocha Uson, Harry Roque kabilang sa senatorial slate ng PDP-Laban Bandera

INIHAYAG ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez ang pagkakasama nina Communications Assistant Secretary for social media Mocha Uson at Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque sa listahan ng mga tatakbo sa pagka senador sa ilalim ng Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) sa 2019.

Inihayag ni Alvarez ang mga pasok sa senatorial lineup ng PDP-Laban matapos ang isinagawang mass oath taking ng mga bagong miyembro.

Bukod kina Uson at Roque, kasama rin sa listahan sina Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles, Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman, Negros Occidental Albee Benitez, at dating Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman at ngayon ay Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs Francis Tolentino.

Itinalaga ni Pangulong Duterte si Uson matapos namang tumulong sa kanyang kampanya sa nakaraang eleksiyon noong 2016.

Samantala, kinumpirma ni Roque na nanumpa na siya bilang miyembro ng PDP-Laban kahapon ng umaga.

“Yes I did,” sabi ni Roque sa text.

Inamin naman ni Roque na wala siyang pera para pondohan ang kanyang kandidatura sa pagka senador.

“(I) don’t have P500 million needed to run,” ayon pa kay Roque.

