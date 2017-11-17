Signal no. 1 itinaas na sa Palawan dahil sa bagyong Tino INQUIRER.net

ITINAAS na ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) ang signal number 1 sa Palawan matapos na tuluyang maging bagyo ang low pressure area (LPA) sa timog silangan ng Puerto Princesa City ngayong tanghali.

Idinagdag ng state weather agency, na inaasahang tatama sa lupa si Tino sa katimugang Palawan sa pagitan ng alas-4 ng hapon at alas-6 ng gabi ngayong araw.

May lakas na hangin si Tino na 55 kilometers per hour (kph) malapit sa gitna at bugso na aabot hanggang 80 kph, at kumikilos pa kanluran hilagang kanluran sa bilis na 28 kph.

Huling namataan si Tino 245 kilometro silangang kanlurang silangan ng Puerto Princesa City.

Nagbabala ang Pagasa sa mga residente ng Mimaropa, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, at Panay Island na posibleng makaranas ng mga flashflood at landslide sa kanilang lugar.

Inaasahang lalabas si Tino sa Philippine area of responsibility Sabado ng umaga.

