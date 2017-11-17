Motor sumemplang, sumalpok sa puno; 2 patay, 1 kritikal By John Roson

Nasawi ang isang 14-anyos na binatilyo at isa niyang kasama, habang isa pa ang malubhang nasugatan nang sumemplang at sumalpok sa puno ang sinakyan nilang motorsiklo sa Alfonso Lista, Ifugao, Huwebes ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Nasawi ang isang 14-anyos na binatilyo at isa niyang kasama, habang isa pa ang malubhang nasugatan nang sumemplang at sumalpok sa puno ang sinakyan nilang motorsiklo sa Alfonso Lista, Ifugao, Huwebes ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Dead on arrival sa ospital si Chistian Jacob Dela Cruz, 14, at Guillermo Sayo, 18, dahil sa matinding pinsala sa ulo, ayon sa ulat ng Cordillera regional police. Inoobserbahan pa ngayon sa ospital ang kasamahan nilang si John Loyd Alejo, 22. Naganap ang insidente sa bahagi ng highway na sakop ng Brgy. Namillangan. Naiulat sa lokal na pulisya ang insidente dakong alas-11, at nang rumeponde ang mga pulis ay natagpuang nakahandusay at walang malay ang tatlong lalaki malapit sa kanilang motor. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na habang tinatahak ang direksyon patungong Brgy. Calupaan ay sumemplang ang motor sa isang “blind curve.” Matapos iyon ay sumalpok ang motor sa isang malaking puno sa gilid ng kalsada, ayon sa pulisya. Sinabi sa pulisya ng magulang ni Dela Cruz na maaaring ang anak nila, na isang grade 9 student, ang nagmaneho ng motor. Isinugod sina Dela Cruz, Sayo, at Alejo sa Potia District, pero di na umabot nang buhay ang dalawang nauna. Nilipat si Alejo sa Southern Isabela General Hospital sa Santiago City para sa karagdagang lunas.

