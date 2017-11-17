Tren ng MRT-3 nagkaaberya muli INQUIRER.net

BUMULAGA sa libo-libong pasahero ang sirang tren sa Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) kaninang umaga.

Base sa MRT-3 service report, huminto ang isang tren dahil sa “technical problem” ganap na alas-9:04 ng umaga, dahilan para pababain ang libo-libong mga pasahero sa Santolan Annapolis sa southbound station. Naging araw-araw na ang nararanasang aberya sa MRT-3.

Noong Huwebes, humiwalay ang isang bagon ng tren sa pagitan ng Buendia station at Ayala station, na naging dahilan para maglakad ang dose-dosenang pasahero sa kahabaan ng riles.

Bagamat walang nasugatan sa pangyayari, umani naman ito ng pagbatikos sa maramig mambabatas at sa publiko.

