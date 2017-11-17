3 umanong Abu Sayyaf na manggugulo sana sa Asean Summit arestado INQUIRER.net

ARESTADO ang tatlong miyembro ng Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) na umano’y nagplano na maghasik ng lagim sa isinagawang Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, ayon kay Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Dir. Gen. Ronald dela Rosa. Kinilala ang mga suspek, na iprinisinta sa media na sina Abdulgaffar Jikiri, 19; Alim Sabtalin, 19; at Sadam Jhofar, 24. Nahuli ang tatlo umanong miyembro Abu Sayyaf sa isinagawang pinagsamang operasyon ng Quezon City Police District and the National Bureau of Investigation Counter-Terrorism Division noong Nobyembre 10, ganap na alas-5:15 ng hapon sa Salam Compound, Brgy. Culiat, Quezon City. Naaresto ang mga suspek isang araw bago magsimulang magdatingan ang mga delegado para sa Asean. Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na pinaniniwalaang mga miyembro ang mga nahuli ng Urban Terrorist Group ng Abu Sayyaf, na nanumpa na ng katapatan sa Islamic State. Sinabi pa ni dela Rosa na base sa social media account ng mga suspek, nagsagawa ang mga ito ng surveillance at ocular inspection sa mga mall, pampublikong parke at sa Philippine International Convention Center, ang sentro ng pinagdausan ng 31st Asean Summit and Asean Related Summits sa bansa. Hindi naman nakapagbigay si dela Rosa ng detalye ng planong pag-atake. “Kung gusto mong malaman kung mayroong specific, real threat talaga, wala tayong namomonitor,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.