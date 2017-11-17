Andanar itinanggi ang pagkakaroon ng “keyboard army”

ITINANGGI ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na nasa likod ang gobyerno ng tinaguriang “keyboard army” na nagsasagawa ng kampanya sa social media para suportahan ang kampanya ni Pangulong Duterte kontra droga.

“The Presidential Communications Operations Office does not employ a keyboard army. What President Duterte has are millions of supporters, 16 million of which turned up at polling precincts throughout the land,” sabi ni Andanar.

Base sa ulat ng Freedom House sa Net 2017, nagbabayad umano ang gobyerno ng mula P500 ($10) hanggang P2,000 o P3,000 ($40 hanggang $60) araw-araw sa mga nagkokomento pabor sa gera kontra droga ng pamahalaan.

“With that said, we’re quite interested in how Freedom House created its report and would appreciate it if they can also share how they gathered their data,” giit ni Andanar.