Wonder Woman may payo sa mga Pinay na gustong maging beauty queen By Ambet Nabus Bandera

May payo pala si Wonder Woman sa kahat ng mga Pinay na gustong maging beauty queen. “Drink lots of water,” ang advice ng Hollywood star na si Gal Gadot na gumaganap na Wonder Woman sa “Justice League,” sa panayam ng ABS-CBN. Nang tanungin naman kung ano ang advice na maibibigay niya sa mga Pinay na gustong sundan ang kanyang mga yapak, aniya, “I’m the worst. Don’t take any advice from me.” Kung hindi n’yo pa alam, bago siya makilala bilang Wonder Woman lumaban muna si Gal Gadot sa 2004 Miss Universe pageant representing her country, Israel. Sabi niya, sumali lang siya sa Miss Israel for the experience, “I never thought I would win, then I won.” In fact, ginawa raw niya ang lahat para hindi siya mapansin sa pageant. “So I’m not a very good person to ask for advice.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.