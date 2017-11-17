Ryan na-wow mali: Hiyang-hiya kina Bossing at Danica By Ambet Nabus Bandera

NAKAKATAWA ang eksena ni Ryan Bang sa Showtime nu’ng isang araw. May konek ito sa mag-amang Vic Sotto at Danica Sotto-Pingris. Ibinuking kasi ni Vice Ganda na na-meet recently ni Ryan si Danica at nagkuwento tungkol sa mga bago nilang segment sa Showtime. Wala raw idea ang komedyante na tatay pala ni Danica si Bossing Vic na isa sa mga host ng kalaban nilang noontime show na Eat Bulaga. At nang malaman ni Ryan na mag-ama sina Danica at Vic abot-abot ang pakiusap nito sa asawa ni Marc Pingris na huwag na huwag sasabihin kay Bossing ang naikuwento niya. “Direk, sorry po talaga. Naikuwento ko lahat ng segment ng show, kasi akalain ko ba na tatay niya si Bossing. Pero direk, promise ni Danica na hindi siya magkukuwento sa tatay niya,” ani Ryan on national TV. Muli pang pakiusap ng comedian, “Danica, huwag mo ikuwento kay Bossing, baka matanggal ako dito. Bossing, kahit sabihin sa iyo ng anak mo, huwag mong gawin doon. “Nagkita kami ni Bossing sa baba ng condo ko. Sabi niya batiin ko daw siya, ‘Hi.’ Binati ko na pero di ko talaga (alam),” chika pa ng Kapamilya actor-TV host.

