Korean supertars Lee Min Ho at Suzy break na

KINUMPIRMA ng talent agency ng Korean superstar na si Lee Min Ho na break na sila ng aktres na si Suzy matapos ang dalawang taong relasyon.

“It’s true that they have broken up. They have decided to remain good friends in the industry,” sabi ng JYP Etertainment, ang talent agency ni Suzy.

May ipinalabas din na pahayag ang talent agency na humahawak sa career ni Min Ho na MYM Entertainment.

“It is true that they both broke up recently. The reasons and exact time period is a personal matter so we cannot confirm that. Please understand- MYM Entertainment

Sinasabing 2015 nang nagsimula ang relasyon nina Min Ho at Suzy.

Nakilala si Min Ho sa mga Korean drama na Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs at pinaka huli ang Legend of the Blue Sea bago siya pumasok sa military.

Kasalukuyan namang ipinapalabas ang While You Were Sleeping ni Suzy kung saan kapartner niya si Lee Jong Suk.

