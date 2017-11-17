Jessy Mendiola nagkamali sa spelling ng ‘price’, pinagtawanan, tinawag pang bobita

JESSY Mendiola unwittingly opened herself to bashing after she made a mistake in using the right word.

“How much was it @senorita_jessy?” one fan asked Jessy.

“Starting prize at 350 NZ dollars,” came her reply.

When someone corrected her, nag-apologize naman si Jessy and said, “Sorry guys! Price* typo. Thanks for pointing it out!!!”

But one basher took it to demean the actress more.

“Typo ka jan. Hahahaha! Lau ng c at z eh. Petmalu ka din eh. Hahahaha…Boba lang..,” the female basher said, to which Jessy retorted, “Okay. Mas petmalu ka kasi hindi mo papakita face mo. Perfect mo siguro no?”

When it surfaced sa isang popular website, nagtalo-talo ang bashers at defenders ni Jessy.

“It’s more than a spelling issue. It’s the meaning of prize and price. Clearly she doesn’t know the difference,” wailed one basher.

“Baka akala nya libre kaya prize tinype nya. Hahahaha,” another guy opined.

“SA MGA BASHERS, SPELLING LANG YAN. MGA AMERICANO NGA PATI GRAMMAR MALI-MALI…WAG MAGPAKA-HENYO SA INGLISAN, BAKA KAYO MAPALABAN! U R 2 JUDGMENTAL, PWE!!!” said one defender of Jessy.

“Ateng mas pipiliin ko pang mali ang grammar basta naiintindihan kesa sa mali ang spelling lalo na sa mga salitang pag nagkamali ang spelling ay nagkakaron ng ibang kahulugan. di yan basta spelling lang kaloka ka,” sagot naman ng isang bahser.

“When you already know bashers are just waiting for your next wrong move you’d think she’d have been more careful. So yeah, I think it was more likely hindi niya talaga alam it was not the right spelling to use,” one guy observed.

“Naaawa tlga ako kay Jessy. Binubully masydo. sana lang di nyo maranasan pinagdadaanan nya. lahat may issue lahat mali,” say ng isang supporter ng dyowa ni Luis Manzano.